Magna Vista dominates Carroll County 64-28 in region semifinals

Magna Vista, the top seed in 3D, has been a tough team to beat all year. G.W. Danville needed double overtime earlier in the season to hand the Warriors their first loss, but Magna Vista is clearly on a mission.

Carroll County is also on a mission, returning to the region semifinals for the first time since 2010. On the opening possession, the Cavaliers struck first. Youssefelalfy ran straight up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown, putting Carroll County ahead 7-0.

The Warriors responded quickly, scoring in just two plays. Simeon Moore faked a run and found Tyler Martin over the middle. Martin broke a tackle and ran 46 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 7.

On the next Warriors possession, the running game took over. Ethan Dukes ran outside and stayed in bounds for a 14-yard touchdown, giving Magna Vista a 14-7 lead.

After Carroll County scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to take a 15-14 lead in the second quarter, Dukes answered back with a 17-yard touchdown run. Magna Vista also converted a two-point conversion, making the score 22-15.

Late in the first half, the Warriors tried to build on their lead. Moore found his main target, Tae Scott, behind the Cavaliers’ secondary for a 61-yard touchdown. Magna Vista led 29-15 at halftime.

The second half was more of the same. The Warriors scored a touchdown on all nine of their possessions, including a 49-yard run by Dukes. Dukes finished with 184 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Moore completed 15 of 16 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns, setting school records for passing yards and touchdowns in a season.

The Warriors finished strong, defeating Carroll County 64-28.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.