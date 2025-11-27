Skip to main content
Clear icon
54º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Blue Jays and free-agent pitcher Dylan Cease agree to $210 million, 7-year deal, AP source says

Ronald Blum

Associated Press

FILE - San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease celebrates after the third out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 24, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) (Gregory Bull, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Free-agent pitcher Dylan Cease and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $210 million, seven-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced.

Recommended Videos

Cease would join a terrific rotation with the reigning American League champions. The right-hander, who turns 30 next month, went 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA in 32 starts last season for the San Diego Padres.

He struck out 215 batters and walked 71 in 168 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos