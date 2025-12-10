Egypt and Iran complain about planned World Cup 'Pride' match in Seattle

From left: Alexi Lalas and Ronaldo listen as FIFA President Gianni Infantino and host Andrs Cantor applaude as Francesco Totti, and Hristo Stoichkov look on during the match schedule reveal for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

DUBAI – Egypt and Iran, two Middle East nations which target gays and lesbians, have complained to FIFA over a World Cup soccer match in Seattle that is expected to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride.

Leaders in the nation's soccer federations publicly rebuked the idea of playing the match June 26 at Seattle Stadium, which local organizers say will include a “once-in-a-lifetime moment to showcase and celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities in Washington.”

Already, organizers in Seattle have promoted an art contest for the match, including one entry of a rainbow-flagged sun rising over Mount Rainier as a crab goalie goes for a soccer ball while holding a cup of coffee in its pinchers.

“With matches on Juneteenth and pride, we get to show the world that in Seattle, everyone is welcome,” Seattle's Mayor-elect Kate Wilson wrote on social media. “What an incredible honor!”

A World Cup draw in Washington selected the teams and matches last week for the tournament's first round, placing Iran and Egypt as the teams to compete in the June 26 game.

Angry response in Iran, Egypt

In Iran, where gays and lesbians can face the death penalty, the president of Iran’s Football Federation criticized scheduling the match during an interview aired on state television late Monday. He said Iran would bring up the issue during a FIFA meeting planned in Qatar in the coming weeks.

“Both Egypt and we have objected, because this is an unreasonable and illogical move that essentially signals support for a particular group, and we must definitely address this point,” Mehdi Taj said. State TV on Tuesday confirmed a complaint would be sent to FIFA.

Taj already had threatened to boycott the World Cup draw over complaints about Iranian officials not receiving visas from the United States to attend the ceremony held in Washington.

Iranians are subject to a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration and the U.S. in the past has denied visas for those with ties to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, like Taj. Iran ended up attending.

Tensions remain high between Tehran and Washington over Iran's nuclear program, particularly after American warplanes bombed atomic sites in the country during Israel's 12-day war with the Islamic Republic in June. Unlike the 2022 World Cup, however, Iran is not scheduled to play the United States in the World Cup's opening matches.

In Egypt, its football federation issued a statement online Tuesday night saying it sent a letter to FIFA “categorically rejecting any activities related to supporting homosexuality during the match between the Egyptian national team and Iran.”

“Information had circulated indicating the local organizing committee’s decision and plans to hold some activities related to supporting homosexuality during that match, and that it completely rejects such activities, which directly contradict the cultural, religious and social values ​​in the region, especially in Arab and Islamic societies,” the letter added.

It urged FIFA to stop the celebration to “avoid activities that may trigger cultural and religious sensitivity between the presented spectators of both countries, Egypt and Iran, especially as such activities contradict the cultures and religions of the two countries."

Asked about the complaint Wednesday, Seattle's organizing committee said it was “moving forward as planned with our community programming outside the stadium during Pride weekend and throughout the tournament.”

“The Pacific Northwest is home to one of the nation’s largest Iranian-American communities, a thriving Egyptian diaspora and rich communities representing all nations we’re hosting in Seattle,” spokesperson Hana Tadesse said in a statement. "We’re committed to ensuring all residents and visitors experience the warmth, respect and dignity that defines our region.”

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran, Egypt target LGBTQ+ community

For years, Egyptian police have targeted gays and lesbians, sparking warnings even from the app Grindr in the past. Though Egypt technically does not outlaw homosexuality, authorities frequently prosecute members of the LGBTQ+ community on the grounds of “debauchery,” or “violating public decency.”

Iran also has targeted the LGBTQ community and its theocracy is believed to have executed thousands of people for their sexuality since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Hard-line former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad once famously went as far as to claim during a 2007 visit to the United States: “We don’t have homosexuals like in your country.” A crowd at Columbia University responded by laughing and heckling the leader.

