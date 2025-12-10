Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces star-studded Class of 2026

Virginia coach Tony Bennett watches during the second half of the team's First Four college basketball game against Colorado State in the men's NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

HENRICO, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2026 on Thursday, unveiling a decorated group of athletes, coaches and contributors whose accomplishments have shaped sports across the Commonwealth and nationwide. The class will be officially inducted April 25 at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump.

The 2026 class features basketball legends, championship-winning coaches, football greats, authors and community leaders.

Recommended Videos

Grant Hill, of Reston, headlines the class as one of the most accomplished basketball players in state and national history. A two-time NCAA champion, ACC Player of the Year and seven-time NBA All-Star, Hill played 19 seasons in the NBA and is a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame. He has also served as a national broadcaster and co-owner of multiple professional franchises.

Marcellus “Boo” Williams, of Hampton, was selected for his decades of influence on youth basketball. Williams built one of the country’s premier AAU programs and operates the Boo Williams Sportsplex. He has received national recognition for his contributions to developing young athletes.

Michael Vick, the former Virginia Tech quarterback from Newport News, was chosen for his impact on college and professional football. Vick led the Hokies to the 1999 national championship game, became the top pick in the 2001 NFL Draft and earned four Pro Bowl appearances during his 13-year NFL career. He later worked as a television analyst and now serves as the head football coach at Norfolk State University.

Wally Walker, of Charlottesville, was honored for his influential role in elevating University of Virginia basketball. Walker was the 1976 ACC Tournament MVP and a top-five NBA draft pick who went on to win two NBA titles. After his playing career, he served as president of the Seattle SuperSonics.

Kristi Toliver, of Harrisonburg, joins the class as one of Virginia’s most decorated women’s basketball players. Toliver earned ACC Player of the Year honors at Maryland, won two WNBA championships, made three All-Star teams and is now the associate head coach of the Phoenix Mercury.

Terry Driscoll, longtime athletic director at William & Mary, was recognized for more than two decades of leadership that produced 114 conference championships, expanded facilities and consistently strong academic performance. Driscoll was also a standout athlete, earning Academic All-American honors before becoming the No. 4 pick in the 1969 NBA Draft.

Roland Lazenby, of Wytheville, was selected for his prolific work as an author and journalist. Lazenby has written more than 60 sports books, including widely used biographies of some of basketball’s biggest stars, earning a reputation as one of the sport’s most respected chroniclers.

Tony Bennett, the former University of Virginia men’s basketball coach, was honored for a career that included two Naismith Coach of the Year awards and UVA’s first NCAA national championship in 2019. Bennett amassed 433 wins over 18 seasons as a head coach, including a program-record 364 victories at Virginia.

The Hall also named Bobby Ukrop, of Richmond, its 2026 Distinguished Virginian. A former University of Richmond basketball player, Ukrop has been a driving force behind major community sports initiatives, including the founding of Richmond Sports Backers and the development of the Diamond baseball stadium. His philanthropic work has supported countless youth sports and community wellness programs across Central Virginia.

Induction weekend will include a “Breakfast with Champions,” autograph sessions and the formal ceremony. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available through the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, with a sellout expected.

“This may be the most prestigious class ever assembled,” Executive Director Bruce Rader said in a statement. “From championship performers to visionary leaders and storytellers, this group embodies the Hall’s core values of recognition, impact and integrity.”

Additional details will be announced as the event approaches.