Averett names Matt Quinn as next head football coach

DANVILLE, Va. – Quinn brings more than a decade of coaching experience at multiple levels and is a two-time South Carolina Region 4 AAAA Coach of the Year. This past fall, he served as offensive coordinator at Scotland High School, helping the team post an 8-4 record and win a 6A conference championship. Prior to that, Quinn was named head coach at NAIA St. Andrews University in February 2025 and led the program through spring practice before the school closed in May.

“Throughout our search process, we were impressed by Matt Quinn’s organization and vision for the future of Averett football,” athletic director Danny Miller said. “He is an experienced coach who, even in a short window of time as head coach at St. Andrews University before it closed, was able to connect with prospective student-athletes and build real recruiting momentum by signing more than 60 recruits in about three months.”

Quinn is the fifth head coach in program history since Averett football began in 2000. The Cougars have won one conference championship and produced 190 all-conference selections and 12 All-Americans.

“Averett University is a special place with great people and tremendous potential,” Quinn said. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to lead this program, and I’m excited to build a team that our players, alumni and university can be proud of.”

Quinn began his coaching career in 2012 at Darlington High School. He later spent one season as tight ends coach at Limestone University before serving as offensive coordinator at Westside and Westwood high schools. From 2017-18, he was head coach at Union Pines High School and earned Carolina Panthers Coach of the Week honors. Quinn was later named head coach at Westwood, where he guided the school to its first region title and was named Region Coach of the Year.

In 2022, Quinn became head coach at North Augusta High School, leading the team to a region championship and earning Region Coach of the Year honors. He later served as head coach at Chesterfield High School, guiding the program to its first winning season and playoff appearance in three years before returning to the college ranks at St. Andrews.

As a player, Quinn began his collegiate career at Vanderbilt before finishing at Presbyterian College. He graduated from Presbyterian in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in history and earned a master’s degree in sports administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2021.

Quinn and his wife, Meighan, have two daughters, Mattie and Marleigh.