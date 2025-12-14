Philip Rivers starts for Colts, ending nearly 5-year retirement at age 44

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE – Philip Rivers started at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts at Seattle on Sunday, ending a nearly five-year retirement at age 44.

Indianapolis signed the Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist to its practice squad on Tuesday, and he was added to the Colts’ active roster on Saturday. Rivers completed 1 of 4 passes on the Colts' opening drive, with the lone completion a 12-yard screen pass to Michael Pittman Jr.

Rivers practiced all week, but he hadn’t taken a snap since the Colts' 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs on Jan. 9, 2021.

Rivers was picked last month as one of 26 semifinalists for the Hall of Fame's class of 2026 but will now have his eligibility delayed. A player must be out of the league for at least five years before his candidacy can be considered. The earliest Rivers can be a candidate is for the class of 2031.

The Colts turned to Rivers after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon. Jones, who wore No. 17 with the Colts, had surgery this week and is allowing Rivers to wear the No. 17 he wore throughout his NFL career.

Rookie Riley Leonard was active Sunday but did not start after suffering a right knee injury last week. Veteran quarterback Brett Rypien, who also was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster this week, was inactive.

Indy has lost three straight and four of its last five to fall out of the AFC South lead. The Colts entered Sunday out of position for a playoff berth. The Seahawks began the day tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West.

The Colts hope Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowler who was the 2013 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, can salvage their postseason hopes. Rivers ranks among the league’s top 10 in wins, career attempts, completions, yards passing, touchdown passes and 300-yard games.

