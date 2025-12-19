Virginia Tech women earn first ACC win of the season at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Virginia Tech jumped out early and never trailed in a 79-54 victory over Florida State.

The Hokies opened the game on a 7-0 run, sparked by a 3-pointer from Carys Baker, a mid-range jumper by Mel Daley and a running layup from Kilah Freelon. Virginia Tech continued to find success from the perimeter as Baker and Carleigh Wenzel helped push the lead to 16-4 midway through the first quarter.

Virginia Tech held Florida State to 21.1% shooting in the opening period and carried a 26-12 advantage after 10 minutes.

The Seminoles struggled to find an offensive rhythm in the second quarter, while Baker continued to provide answers for the Hokies. Florida State closed the half with a brief surge, including a late 3-pointer, but Virginia Tech responded to take a 45-28 lead into the break.

Florida State showed renewed energy to open the second half, scoring the first four points. The Hokies answered with balanced scoring, highlighted by Aniya Trent sprinting the floor for a transition basket and Samyha Suffren finishing in the paint to restore a 20-point cushion. Virginia Tech led 59-42 entering the fourth quarter.

The Hokies put the game away early in the final period. Baker and Nelson opened the quarter with consecutive baskets to push the lead past 20, and Virginia Tech closed on a 12-2 run. Nelson capped the surge with a driving layup as the Hokies pulled away to secure the win.

Nelson posted her first career double-double behind 18 points and 12 assists, both career-bests.

Mel Daley also had her first career double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds.