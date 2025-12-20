Chelsea recovers to draw 2-2 at Newcastle in Premier League after Woltemade's early double

Newcastle's Nick Woltemade celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and FC Chelsea in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Chelsea recovered from conceding two early goals to Nick Woltemade to draw 2-2 with Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, with Joao Pedro’s equalizer coming off a rare assist from a goalkeeper.

Robert Sanchez smashed a long clearance up to Pedro, who headed the ball forward and ended up collecting it himself after Fabian Schar slipped. Pedro slotted a finish underneath Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to earn Chelsea a point in the 66th minute.

Woltemade put Chelsea 2-0 up by scoring from close range in the fourth minute and then glancing home a cross from Anthony Gordon in the 20th.

Reece James launched Chelsea’s fightback by curling a free kick in off the post in the 49th.

Fourth-place Chelsea trimmed its gap to Arsenal to seven points ahead of the leader’s match at Everton later Saturday. Newcastle missed a chance to climb into the top half of the standings.

There are eight games in total on Saturday, including second-place Manchester City — which is two points behind Arsenal — hosting West Ham and Liverpool visiting Tottenham.

