Tennessee’s Lewis to enter transfer portal

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UAB, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

ROANOKE, Va. – Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it officially opens Jan. 2, the latest Volunteer to signal he will seek a new collegiate destination, according to reports.

Lewis, a sophomore from Salem, Virginia, has spent two seasons with the Volunteers, contributing as part of Tennessee’s running back rotation. Over 23 games, he rushed for 629 yards and 10 touchdowns, including 290 yards and seven scores this past season.

Recommended Videos

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound back was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class and ranked among the top high school running backs nationally before signing with Tennessee.

Lewis figured into the Volunteers’ backfield at times this season but saw his role diminish as teammates such as DeSean Bishop and Star Thomas took the lead. With Thomas also departing and no running back signees in Tennessee’s 2026 recruiting class, Lewis’ exit could leave the Vols with limited depth at the position.

Under NCAA rules, players can publicly announce their intention to enter the portal before its official opening, but cannot have formal contact with other programs until their name is entered in the database. The winter transfer window runs Jan. 2-16.

Tennessee, currently gearing up for its bowl game, faces a reshaped backfield and may turn to the transfer portal itself to add experienced depth for the 2026 season.

For his outstanding senior season, Lewis was named the 2023 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of Year.