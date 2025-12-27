Smith's diving TD catch in overtime sends Minnesota to 20-17 win over New Mexico in Rate Bowl

Minnesota defensive lineman Steven Curtis, right, scores a touchdown in overtime in front of New Mexico safety Austin Brawley (21) during a Rate Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX – Minnesota thrives in an era of bowl opt-outs, even when a national championship is out of reach.

These Golden Gophers dig the postseason.

Jalen Smith scored his second touchdown on a diving 12-yard catch in the first overtime and Minnesota extended its postseason winning streak to nine games with a 20-17 win over New Mexico in the Rate Bowl on Friday.

Minnesota’s bowl winning streak — seven straight under coach P.J. Fleck — matches Southern California and Utah for second-longest all-time, behind Florida State’s 11 in a row from 1985-95.

“It's all about the players — the resolve, the resiliency, the scrap they have,” Fleck said. “I'm proud to be their coach for what they've done and what they continue to do.”

A year after Kansas State beat Rutgers 44-41 in the Rate Bowl, the 2025 version turned defensive in the desert — until a flurry early in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota (8-5) went up 14-6 when Darius Taylor scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, but Damon Bankston returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. New Mexico's 2-point conversion on a trick play tied the game at 14-all.

The teams returned to trading punts, sending the game to overtime at Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.

New Mexico (9-4) failed to get a first down on the opening possession and Luke Drzewiecki kicked a 36-yard field goal.

The Gophers and their fans then got to celebrate Smith's spectacular touchdown twice — once live, the other after an official review confirmed the catch.

“Obviously, we didn't start the way we wanted, but we battled,” said Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey, who threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns. “We had to battle back all season and we did it again.”

New Mexico had its chances and took a couple more that failed.

It didn't work out, but the Lobos took quite a step forward in coach Jason Eck's first season.

A team picked to finish 11th in the 12-team Mountain West Conference, New Mexico went undefeated at home for the first time since 1962, beat a Power Four team (UCLA) for the first time since 2007 and played in a bowl game outside of Albuquerque for the first time since 2004.

“I’m proud of all those things this team did,” Eck said. “In terms of toughness, we showed that we always respond and we did that again tonight.”

The Lobos earned a spot in their first bowl game since the 2016 New Mexico Bowl behind a vastly improved defense. Fourth-worst in the FBS a year ago, New Mexico climbed to No. 49 this season, allowing about 222 yards less in total defense.

The Lobos shut down Minnesota for most of the first half, recovering a botched snap on a midfield fourth-and-1 attempt and holding the Gophers to 112 first-half yards.

Minnesota finally found an offensive rhythm late in the half, moving 75 yards in nine plays on a drive capped by Lindsey's rainbow 10-yard touchdown pass to Smith in the back corner of the end zone.

Minnesota's defense wasn't bad, either.

The Gophers allowed two drives deep into their own end, but stiffened when they needed to, holding New Mexico to two field goals and 124 total yards for a 7-6 halftime lead.

“They have some really good players and a really good scheme,” Eck said. “They know who they are.”

And they know how to play in the postseason.

Up next

Minnesota: The Gophers open the 2026 season at home against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 3.

New Mexico: Hosts Central Michigan on Sept. 5 to open next season.

