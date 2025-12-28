Virginia wins TaxSlayer Gator Bowl 13-7 over Missouri

Virginia quarterback Cole Geer looks downfield during a trick play against Missouri during the first quarter of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, No. 20 Virginia defeated No. 25 Missouri 13-7. With the victory, Virginia has captured its first ever 11-win season in program history.

Saturday’s game was highlighted by a UVA 19-play, 75 yard drive in the second half that not only ended with a touchdown, but took 10 minutes off the clock.

Recommended Videos

The Cavaliers had over 300 total yards in what was a defensive battle between the two programs.

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris was named the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl MVP.