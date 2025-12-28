Virginia wins TaxSlayer Gator Bowl 13-7 over Missouri
Cavaliers capture first-ever 11-win season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, No. 20 Virginia defeated No. 25 Missouri 13-7. With the victory, Virginia has captured its first ever 11-win season in program history.
Saturday’s game was highlighted by a UVA 19-play, 75 yard drive in the second half that not only ended with a touchdown, but took 10 minutes off the clock.
The Cavaliers had over 300 total yards in what was a defensive battle between the two programs.
Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris was named the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl MVP.
