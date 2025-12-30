Ashley Ingram tabbed as next VMI football coach

LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI announced Ashley Ingram as the next head football coach on Tuesday afternoon. Ingram becomes the 34th head coach in the history of the Keydets program.

“I would like to thank Lt. Gen. Furness, Jamaal Walton and the search committee for this tremendous opportunity,” Ingram said. “Our unwavering mission will be to graduate and develop men of character. We will strive daily to make everyone associated with VMI proud. The product we put on the field will be a reflection of the ideals that make VMI so special. We will be a tough, disciplined team that plays with relentless effort. My family and I are so excited to get on post and become a part of this wonderful VMI family.”

Ingram spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Carson-Newman, posting an overall record of 16-6, going 13-4 in South Atlantic Conference play (SAC), earned an NCAA bid, and amassed the most wins by a coach in their first two seasons in program history. This past season, Ingram coached Carson-Newman to a 7-3 record, collecting wins over nationally ranked Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate in the process.

Ingram is no stranger to the military environment, spending 16 years at the United States Naval Academy in roles ranging from position coach up to assistant head coach. While at Navy, Ingram helped the Midshipmen earn 10 bowl bids, defeat Army 10 times and win six Commander-in-Chief’s trophies. Considered by many to be Navy’s top recruiter during his tenure, Ingram coached nine all-conference lineman, two American Conference Players of the Year and 11 Academic All-Americans. Among the players Ingram signed and coached were future NFL draft picks Keenan Reynolds (Ravens), Malcolm Perry (Dolphins) and Rayuan Lane III (Jaguars). During his time in Annapolis, the Navy offense finished in the top five nationally in rushing yards eight times in 11 years, averaging 286.3 yards per game on the ground including 2015 and 2019, in which the Midshipmen finished the season in the top 20 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls.

Navy Offensive Line coach Ashley Ingram, far right demonstrates blocking drills during work outs for the NCAA college football training camp, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Annapolis. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Prior to Navy, Ingram was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for Bucknell from 2006-2007, spent six seasons at the University of Rhode Island (2000-2005), and had stops at West Alabama (1999), North Cobb High School (1998), Temple and North Alabama (graduate assistant, 1997).

An Iron City, Georgia, native, Ingram played offensive line at North Alabama, helping the team to three NCAA Division II national titles, going 41-1 and claiming the first three-peat in NCAA history (1993, 1994, 1995). Ingram earned both his bachelor’s degree (1996) and master’s degree (1997) in education from North Alabama.

Ingram and his wife Jenifer are the proud parents of their daughter Laura and sons James and William.