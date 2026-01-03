Villa beats Forest 3-1 and climbs to second place in Premier League

Skip to main content
Steve Douglas

Associated Press

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates scoring their side's third goal during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (Cody Froggatt/PA via AP) /PA via AP)
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Aston Villa in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (Cody Froggatt/PA via AP)
Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates scoring their side's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (Cody Froggatt/PA via AP)
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, right, has a shot saved by Nottingham Forest goalkeeper John Victor during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (Cody Froggatt/PA via AP)

PA Wire

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates scoring their side's third goal during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Aston Villa rebounded from its first loss in two months by beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Saturday to climb into second place in the Premier League.

Villa captain John McGinn scored twice in the second half, building on England striker Ollie Watkins' long-range opener in first-half stoppage time.

Morgan Gibbs-White had reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the 61st minute, only for McGinn to restore Villa's two-goal cushion after a poor piece of goalkeeping from Forest's John Victor, who raced out of his area in an attempt to collect a ball over the top. McGinn easily rounded Victor and slotted the ball home from 30 yards (meters).

Victor went off injured immediately after the goal.

Villa's 11-game winning run — which included eight victories in the league — was ended by a 4-1 thumping by Arsenal on Tuesday.

Unai Emery's team moved above Manchester City, which hosts Chelsea on Sunday, and three points behind leader Arsenal, which visits Bournemouth later.

Also Saturday, Brighton hosts Burnley and West Ham visits last-place Wolverhampton, which hasn't won any of its 19 games so far this campaign.

Steve Douglas

AP soccer

