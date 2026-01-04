Seahawks secure No. 1 seed in NFC and division title with dominant 13-3 win over 49ers

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Seattle Seahawks are heading into the playoffs with the NFC's No. 1 seed, and even more important, a defense that proved it can stop even the most potent offenses in the league.

Zach Charbonnet scored on a 27-yard run in the first quarter and Seattle shut down the high-powered San Francisco offense in a 13-3 victory over the 49ers on Saturday night.

Seattle (14-3) won its first NFC West title since 2020 and is now two home wins away from returning to Levi's Stadium for the Super Bowl next month after besting San Francisco (12-5) in just the fourth season-ending game ever where the winner was guaranteed the top seed in the playoffs.

Seattle reached the Super Bowl in its previous three seasons with the No. 1 seed, including the franchise’s only title season in 2013 behind one of the best defenses in recent memory.

“We all have respect for the Legion of Boom, but I feel like we deserve some recognition at this point, too,” defensive tackle Leonard Williams said. “We call ourselves the Dark Side.”

The Seahawks have won their last 10 home playoff games played in front of fans, with their only loss since the 2005 season coming during the 2020 season when fans were restricted because of COVID-19.

“It’s huge to be able to play in front of the 12s,” quarterback Sam Darnold said. “It’s unlike any other stadium in terms of how loud it can be and how tough it can be for the other offense. We’re really looking forward to being at home for the playoffs.”

The loss sends the 49ers on the road for the wild-card round next weekend against an opponent that will be determined after Sunday's games.

Coach Mike Macdonald's defensive unit flummoxed a 49ers offense that had been the NFL's most potent since Brock Purdy returned from an injury in Week 11.

The Seahawks didn't allow a first down in the opening quarter, generated three sacks and made the biggest defensive play early in the fourth quarter when Drake Thomas got an interception at the Seattle 3 on a pass that went off the hands of Christian McCaffrey.

“It’s a play I have to make, absolutely have to make,” McCaffrey said. “I expect nothing less but to make that play and it’s completely on me.”

Darnold did just enough for the Seahawks as he won a Week 18 showdown this season after falling flat a year ago for Minnesota against Detroit in a loss that cost the Vikings a chance at the No. 1 seed. Darnold went 20 of 26 for 198 yards and didn't turn the ball over once as Seattle relied heavily on the running game.

Kenneth Walker III ran for 97 yards, Charbonnet had the long TD and the Seahawks finished with 180 yards on the ground, their second most in a game this season.

Purdy went 19 of 27 for 127 yards and the interception and McCaffrey was held to 23 yards on eight carries as the 49ers had their lowest-scoring game since losing 23-3 to Carolina in coach Kyle Shanahan's debut in 2017.

The 173 yards gained by the 49ers were their fewest in any regular-season game under Shanahan and now they head out on the road for the playoffs.

“We’re ready for it,” Shanahan said. “It would have been nice to have a home game here — or both home games — and get a bye. But it is what it is. This team’s been through a lot this year. Now we got to do it the hard way.”

The Seahawks controlled the first half, outgaining the 49ers by 127 yards and allowing only three first downs, but led only 10-3 at the break after two long drives ended with no punts.

Seattle got stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 4 on the on the opening drive but managed to force a three-and-out that set up a short field and Charbonnet's TD run.

“I love how we started the game,” Macdonald said. “Felt like we really set the tone.”

Jason Myers also missed a 47-yard field goal attempt. He went 2 of 4 on the night, missing from 26 yards late in the fourth quarter.

Injuries

Seahawks: LT Josh Jones, who was staring in place of Charles Cross, left briefly in the second half but quickly returned.

49ers: LB Dee Winters (ankle) and LB Tatum Bethune (groin) both left the game with injuries that could sideline them for the playoff opener. ... LT Trent Williams (hamstring) and WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) were inactive.

Up next

Seahawks: Will host the divisional round on either Jan. 17 or 18.

49ers: Will play a wild-card game on the road next weekend.

