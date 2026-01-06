Bryce Underwood staying at Michigan for sophomore season under 1st-year coach Kyle Whittingham Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws a pass during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Texas during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, right, scrambles for yardage as he gets past Texas defensive lineman Lavon Johnson, center, and linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is run out of bounds by Texas defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Bryce Underwood is staying at Michigan for his sophomore season to play for first-year coach Kyle Whittingham. Underwood announced his decision Monday night.
As the nation's top-rated recruit, Underwood signed with the Wolverines under former coach
Sherrone Moore and became the fourth true freshman to start at quarterback for college football's winningest program.
Underwood completed 60% of his throws for 2,428 with nine passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions, including three in the last 18 minutes of a 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl. He ran for 392 yards and six touchdowns, including a 77-yard performance with a score on the ground against the Longhorns.
