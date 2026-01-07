Peyton Lewis chooses Virginia

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UAB, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

ROANOKE, Va. – Former Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis has committed to the University of Virginia, bolstering the Cavaliers’ roster as they prepare for the 2026 season, the program announced Wednesday.

Lewis, a Salem, Virginia, native, entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week and quickly made his way to Charlottesville for a visit before making his decision official.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound running back was Tennessee’s third-leading rusher this past season, finishing with 290 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 carries. Over two seasons with the Volunteers, Lewis accumulated 629 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns.

A standout at Salem High School and our 2023 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Year, Lewis was a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2024 and ranked among the nation’s top running back prospects before signing with Tennessee.

Lewis becomes one of the Cavaliers’ key additions from the transfer portal and returns to his home state to continue his collegiate career.

Virginia’s coaching staff, coming off a season that featured a strong finish and high expectations for the future, views Lewis as an important piece in strengthening its backfield depth ahead of ACC competition next fall.