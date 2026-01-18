Moutet's underarm serve seals Australian Open first-round win

Corentin Moutet of France reacts during his first round match against Tristan Schoolkate of Australia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

MELBOURNE – Corentin Moutet sliced in an underarm serve on match point and sealed his first-round victory at the Australian Open on Sunday when Tristan Schoolkate floated his forehand return too long.

The crowd at Kia Arena booed loudly but the No. 32-seeded Moutet didn't flinch, later saying he did what he needed to do to complete the 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-3 win.

He said the choice of serve was more instinctual than planned.

“I did it because I thought it would be ... I could win the point,” he said. “I won the point actually. Of course, no disrespect or anything.”

The underarm (also known as underhand) serve is within the rules but is rarely used in the highest ranks of men's tennis, particularly on match point. There's been some high-profile underarm serves in big matches, but this one caught Moutet's Australian rival off guard.

“I decided to do this, so I thought it was the better option in the moment," Moutet said.

The 26-year-old Frenchman had struggled at times in the heat on Day 1 of the season-opening major and needed a medical timeout in the third set for what appeared to be a leg problem.

He explained that it was more of a “global” issue, saying it was a combination of sickness and soreness and lack of quality sleep over the previous few days.

“We all have some kind of pain every day that we have to deal with,” he said. "So, yeah, I was trying to handle it the best way possible.

“I’m glad that I did well, you know, proud of myself. It wasn’t easy, obviously, it’s the first match of the year, so it’s always hard.”

Moutet's best run in 26 previous major tournaments was a fourth-round finish at the 2024 French Open. His best run in Australia was to the third round last year.

If he wins his next round and top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advances as expected, the pair could meet in the third round at Melbourne Park.

Moutet was confident he'd be able to overcome the issues that bothered him in the first round when he lines up again.

“I really know the most important is to get through it and deal with it in the best way,” he said, “and I can leave it behind me.”

