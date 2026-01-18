Roanoke College wrestling moves to 12-0 with win at Mill Mountain Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. – Sports took center stage inside Center in the Square Sunday afternoon where Roanoke College wrestling held hits 3rd annual match at Mill Mountain Theatre.

“The season gets monotonous sometimes and so I think to break that up is really important and it couldn’t have happened at a better time to be honest,” said Roanoke College head coach Nate Yetzer. “Our guys got up for this match.”

Roanoke dominated much of the day, picking up wins in the first five matches including a pin fall by Mark Samuel at the 141 weight class.

Marymount managed to win one match at the 165 weight class as Tallion Elliott beat Kyle Lee.

But the Maroons closed things out with a Nicholas Cook 4-1 sudden victory over Basheer Hadi at 285.

Roanoke wins it 42-3.

“For our guys to regroup and come out here and do what they did on Thursday night and again tonight and battling sickness, I’m just very proud of these guys,” Yetzer said. “They’ve kept a very level head and that’s what it’s all about. That’s what we try to coach them up on--just turn the page and let’s worry about the next one and I thought they really did a good job of that this week.”