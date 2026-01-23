Duke QB Darian Mensah files motion asking judge to reconsider block on enrolling elsewhere

FILE - Duke quarterback Darian Mensah looks to pass the ball against Virginia in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah is trying to speed up the legal case that currently has him blocked from heading to another school.

An attorney for Mensah filed an emergency motion in Durham County Superior Court seeking a judge to “reconsider” the temporary restraining order (TRO) granted to the school that prohibits Mensah from enrolling elsewhere. That TRO sought by Duke runs through the next scheduled hearing Feb. 2, but Mensah's request argues that enrollment deadlines for other schools expire as early as Friday.

“Consequently, the TRO Order becomes more than ‘temporary,’ as it could permanently foreclose opportunities for Mensah to enroll at other collegiate institutions,” the motion states.

Additionally, Mensah's motion asks to move up the hearing date if the effort to reconsider the restraining order is unsuccessful.

The school filed its lawsuit Monday in Durham County Superior Court, pointing to terms in the two-season contract Mensah signed with Duke for payments tied to his name, image and likeness (NIL) rights through 2026.

A judge granted Duke’s request for the TRO, first verbally in a Tuesday hearing and then with a written order a day later. That meant Mensah could enter his name into the transfer portal, but couldn’t take additional steps such as enrolling elsewhere and reaching a deal to play football.

