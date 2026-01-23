NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026 induction ceremony set for Friday

Many NASCAR icons are revving up excitement for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 induction ceremony set for Friday.

The event will begin at 8 p.m. at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kurt Busch, Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick will make up the Hall of Fame’s 16th class. Additionally, Humpy Wheeler has been named the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Fans can watch the event on the NASCAR Channel. The red carpet will start at 4:45 p.m. ET, followed by fireside chats at 6:30 p.m. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will begin at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit nascarhall.com.