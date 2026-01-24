1st and 10 Trophy Tour | Blacksburg’s Sam Szefc

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour goes to the New River Valley for a tip of the cap to a quarterback who helped spark change in more ways than one.

In was a week two matchup against James River when Sam Szefc started cooking. Ten completions for 140 yards and another 72 rushing yards for a total of 3 touchdowns. The signal caller has helped the Blacksburg Bruins finish the season with a 5-6 record and its first playoff appearance since 2019.

“I think we worked really hard in the off-season to get to that point with passing and running,” said Szefc. “I think I had more confidence going into that game and I mean it showed and we played a really good game and it showed on the scoreboard too.”

“So you see we’ve got the big picture going in the right direction and then you also have people who have been in the system,” said Blacksburg head coach Zack Leonard. “You know what to expect from them. You can plan around them a little bit more which is much different than kind of coming in blind that first year.”

Szefc is also on the team's leadership council, guiding the program in the right direction off the field as well. He's now prepping for what he's hoping will be a big junior campaign on the baseball diamond.