ODAC Hoops: Hollins falls to Guilford, Schleusner sets DIII double-doubles record in W&L win

ROANOKE, Va. – Hollins hosted Guilford on Wednesday night in a matchup of teams tied at 5-3 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings, but the visiting Quakers pulled away for a 55-45 victory.

Guilford led 15-11 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 28-20 at halftime. The Quakers took control in the third quarter, holding Hollins scoreless for the first five minutes and building a lead as large as 20 points.

Hollins made a push in the fourth quarter, scoring the final four points of the game to trim the deficit to 10, but Guilford answered each attempt to cut the margin below double figures.

Sarah Morales opened the scoring with a jump shot for Hollins, but Guilford responded with the next four points. The first quarter featured four lead changes and three ties before the Quakers closed the period on top.

Gracie Huffard and Missy Hazard sparked Hollins late in the second quarter, cutting a 10-point deficit in half, but Guilford converted a three-point play in the final minute to take an eight-point lead into the break.

Jacorra Russell led Hollins with a double-double, finishing with 10 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Morales added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Zaria Holden scored nine points and grabbed five boards despite foul trouble. Erin Allen contributed five points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and Huffard added six points, 10 rebounds and two blocks off the bench.

In Lexington, No. 5 Washington & Lee defeated Roanoke, 69-47. In the process, Mary Schleusner broke the NCAA DIII record for career double-doubles, now at 84. She notched 17 points and 20 rebounds in the 22 point victory.

On the men’s side of the ODAC, No. 17 Roanoke earned an 86-74 road win over Randolph and in the process, Marcus Morgan reached 1,000 career points.