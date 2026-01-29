Ziebell leads UConn to 50th consecutive Big East regular-season victory, beating Xavier 97-39

UConn guard Allie Ziebell (11) shoots as Xavier guard Savannah White (2) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. – Allie Ziebell had a UConn program record-tying 10 3-pointers and a career-high 34 points, and Sarah Strong had 19 of her 25 points in the first half as the top-ranked Huskies won their 38th consecutive game with a 97-39 win over Xavier on Wednesday night despite missing two of its top four scorers.

Ashlynn Shade had 12 points, nine steals, six rebounds and six assists for UConn (22-0, 12-0 Big East). It was the 50th regular-season win in a row in Big East play, which is tied for the 12th-longest regular-season conference winning streak in Division I women’s basketball. The Huskies own three of the 12th-longest streaks, including the record 145 from 2014 to 2022.

Recommended Videos

Ziebell tied UConn's program record of 10 3-pointers held by Maya Moore, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Mariyah Noel had 12 points, and Meri Kanerva added 11 for Xavier (10-11, 3-9).

UConn missed eight of its first 12 shots, with all eight misses coming from 3-point range. That helped Xavier lead for 2:53 in the first quarter. That was the longest any Big East team has led against the Huskies this season.

Ziebell hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter, including three in a row as the Huskies took a 43-24 lead at halftime

UConn played without starting center Serah Williams and six-time Big East freshman of the week Blanca Quinonez.

UConn inducted Aaliyah Edwards into the Huskies of Honor before the game. Edwards started 106 games from 2020-2024. She had 1,861 points and 1,020 rebounds.

Up next

Xavier: Hosts Butler on Sunday.

UConn: Hosts No. 15 Tennessee on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball