Lindsey Vonn crashes in final downhill race before Milan Cortina Olympics

(Pier Marco Tacca, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

United States' Lindsey Vonn ahead of an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Crans Montana , Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Pier Marco Tacca)

CRANS-MONTANA – Lindsey Vonn crashed in her final downhill before the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday.

Vonn lost control when landing a jump in a World Cup race and ended up tangled in the safety nets.

She eventually got up after receiving medical attention and walked away gingerly, taking weight off her left knee and using her poles to steady herself. She then clicked her skis back on but stopped to check her left knee.

The 41-year-old Vonn has been the circuit’s leading downhiller this season, having returned last season after a partial right knee titanium replacement.

The crash occurred exactly a week before the Milan Cortina opening ceremony.

Vonn’s first Olympic race is the women’s downhill on Feb. 8.

___

