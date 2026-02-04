Patrick Mahomes' father arrested after authorities say he violated DWI probation

FILE - Pat Mahomes, father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, arrives to Mile High Stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Oct. 1, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

TYLER, Texas – The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been arrested in Texas after authorities said he violated his probation from a conviction for driving while intoxicated.

Patrick “Pat” Mahomes Sr., 55, was arrested Tuesday during a meeting with his probation officer after a warrant was obtained for a probation violation, authorities said. He remained in Smith County jail in Tyler on Wednesday. His attorney did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Recommended Videos

The elder Mahomes was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty in August 2024 to a DWI charge. On Jan. 1, he had a high alcohol reading on his ankle monitor, according to a probation violation report.

Mahomes Sr. had been arrested on the DWI charge in February 2024, a little more than a week before his son led the Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl championship with a win over San Francisco.

Smith County jail records show multiple DWI arrests over the years for the elder Mahomes.

Mahomes Sr. is a former Major League Baseball pitcher who played for six teams during an 11-year major league career that ended in 2003, according to Baseball Reference.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL