National Signing Day at Lord Botetourt, GW-Danville

ROANOKE, Va. – Lord Botetourt High School celebrated National Signing Day as three student-athletes committed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.

Eric Duncan signed to compete in cross country at Liberty University, becoming the latest Cavalier to move on to the NCAA Division I ranks. Duncan was a key contributor for Lord Botetourt, earning recognition for his consistency and leadership on the course.

Garrett Lonker will continue his baseball career at Carson-Newman University. A standout on the diamond, Lonker helped anchor the Cavaliers’ program with his performance at the plate and in the field.

Taygen Sanchez-Huerta rounded out the trio by signing to play football at William & Mary. Sanchez-Huerta earned his opportunity with the Tribe following a strong high school career highlighted by his versatility and physical play.

The signings marked a proud moment for Lord Botetourt, as the Cavaliers sent athletes to the collegiate level in three different sports on the same day.

At GW-Danville, three football student-athletes put pen to paper.

Donovan Reaves, a three-year starter, signed with North Carolina Central University. Reaves played on both sides of the ball, lining up at defensive end and defensive tackle on defense while serving as an H-back on offense. Known for his physical blocking, Reaves helped pave the way for two 1,000-yard rushers this past season. He earned all-district honors as a junior and senior and was named all-region both years. Reaves also excelled in wrestling, winning a Piedmont District championship at 285 pounds as a junior and finishing in the top 10 at the state tournament twice. His seven-second pin stands as the school record for fastest pin.

Antonio Matos, another three-year starter, will continue his career at William & Mary. Matos was a versatile contributor, primarily playing free and strong safety on defense while also seeing time at multiple wide receiver positions on offense. A team captain as a senior, Matos was an all-district and all-region selection as both a junior and senior and was named second-team all-state this past season as an all-purpose defensive performer. Off the field, Matos excelled academically, maintaining a GPA above 4.0 throughout his career and earning the team GPA award as a sophomore and junior.

Josh White will play at Barton College after a two-year stint as a starter at cornerback. White also contributed offensively as a slot receiver and played a key role on special teams as the team’s top punt returner and a kickoff return deep man. He also served as the team’s holder on place kicks, successfully handling every long snap over two seasons. White earned first-team all-district honors on defense during his senior season.

The additions further highlighted a strong signing day for the program, showcasing success on the field, in the classroom and across multiple sports.