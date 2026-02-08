Built Not Bought: Justin Hamilton’s Road to the Patriots Sideline

Justin Hamilton’s path from small-town Virginia to the NFL sidelines reached a new milestone in 2025, when he was hired as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots.

A native of Clintwood, Virginia, Hamilton joined the Patriots as their cornerbacks coach after spending the 2024 season as the assistant defensive backs coach with the Indianapolis Colts and the 2023 season as a defensive quality control coach with the Tennessee Titans. His work with the Colts helped produce a secondary that recorded 16 interceptions, tied for fourth in the NFL, and ranked among the league’s top 10 defenses in several major statistical categories.

Hamilton’s coaching journey began at the college level, with stops at UVA-Wise, Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Tech, his alma mater. At Virginia Tech, he held multiple roles, including director of player development on defense, safeties coach and defensive coordinator, building a reputation for player development and defensive versatility.

A former seventh-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2006, Hamilton played three seasons in the NFL with Cleveland and Washington before transitioning into coaching. His steady rise through the collegiate and professional ranks has positioned him as a promising young assistant on a rebuilt Patriots staff under head coach Mike Vrabel.