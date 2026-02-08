Gotterup wins Phoenix Open on first playoff hole as Matsuyama limps to the finish

Chris Gotterup celebrates his win after sinking a birdie putt on the first playoff hole at the 18th green during the final round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Chris Gotterup did his part, charging up the Phoenix Open leaderboard with a closing flourish of five birdies in six holes.

As he kept loose on the first tee at TPC Scottsdale, the 26-year-old knew he would need some help with Hideki Matsuyama still on the course with a one-shot lead.

Recommended Videos

Gotterup got what he needed with a wild tee shot by Matsuyama on 18 and took advantage when the Japanese star did it again in the playoff.

Gotterup shot 7-under 64 and won with a long birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff Sunday after Matsuyama pulled his tee shot into the water.

“You never know what to expect,” Gotterup said. “We went over to the first tee, hit a couple balls, was watching, and then all of a sudden you’re out there on 18 and everyone is going nuts and you’re like, all right, this is it.”

The leader by one heading into the final round, Matsuyama had converted all of his previous five 54-hole leads into wins, but limped to the finish.

The two-time Phoenix Open champion nearly hit his tee shot in the water left of the reachable par-4 17th, leading to a par, and pulled his drive on 18 left into the church pew bunkers — his 11th missed fairway of the day.

Matsuyama hit his second shot into the face of the bunker and couldn't get up-and-down from 43 yards to send the tournament to a playoff. He shot 68 to match Gotterup at 16-under 268.

“I wanted to avoid the playoff as much as I could, but I just hit a bad tee shot there in regulation at 18,” Matsuyama said through an interpreter.

Gotterup, winner of the season-opening Sony Open, closed with a 3-foot birdie on 18 in regulation despite hitting his tee shot near the grandstands right and he watched Matsuyama finish in between swings off the first tee.

The long-hitting Gotterup wanted to put pressure on Matsuyama in the playoff and did, uncorking a massive drive down the right side of the fairway.

Matsuyama yanked his tee shot even further left than he did in regulation, caroming it off the far bank of the lake into the water. He hit his third shot onto the green after a drop, but Gotterup left no doubt by sinking his 27-foot birdie putt for his fourth career PGA Tour win — second in three starts this season.

“I feel confident in what I’m doing and feel like I have played well enough to feel confident to be able to be in those positions,” Gotterup said. “So far, I’ve been able to capitalize on those.”

He and the rest of the field had to endure a charge from Scottie Scheffler.

The world's No. 1 player went from being in danger of the missing the cut with a shaky first round to turning heads as his name moved toward the top of the leaderboard.

The two-time Phoenix Open champion had a run of four birdies in five holes on the back nine to pull within a shot, but couldn't take advantage of a massive drive on 18. He closed with a 64 to finish in a five-way tie for third at 15 under.

Matsuyama won consecutive Phoenix Opens in 2016 and 2017, rallying both times.

The Japanese star started the final round with a one-shot lead over four players with several others still in the hunt — led by Scheffler.

The world No. 1 opened the sport's rowdiest tournament with a 73, then shot 65 in the second round to extend the PGA Tour's longest active cuts streak to 66.

Scheffler was seven behind after the second round, trimmed it to five after the third and started inching up the leaderboard Sunday.

Scheffler had three birdies on the front nine and a run of three straight on the back — highlighted by a 72-foot putt from the fringe on 14 — pulled him within one of the lead. A two-putt for birdie from 63 feet on 17 to got Scheffler back within one, but he missed a 24-foot birdie putt on 18 to see his charge fall short.

“I played pretty well — only one round where I didn’t have my best stuff,” Scheffler said. “If I get in the house the first day with a couple under par it’s a little different story today.”

Gotterup ended up writing the final chapter — with some help from Matsuyama.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf