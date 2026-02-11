Brett Jones named Roanoke Catholic football coach

Brett Jones speaking with 10 Sports in 2023 at a live college commitment ceremony for a North Cross student athlete

ROANOKE, Va. – Brett Jones, a former North Cross standout with collegiate coaching experience and a track record of championships, has been named head football coach at Roanoke Catholic School.

Jones has been part of coaching staffs that have compiled a 49-12 record over five seasons of high school football, winning three state championships in two states.

Recommended Videos

A 2016 graduate of North Cross, Jones played football, basketball, baseball and lacrosse. In football, he was a three-time Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association all-conference selection and a two-time all-state honoree as an offensive and defensive lineman.

He played offensive line at Emory & Henry before transferring to Ferrum, where he earned Old Dominion Athletic Conference all-academic honors in 2018.

Jones began his coaching career at Ferrum during the 2019-20 season as an assistant offensive line coach. In his second year, he shifted to assistant defensive line coach, working with the program’s defensive linemen and continuing recruiting duties.

From 2021 to 2023, Jones coached the defensive line at North Cross and led the program’s in-season and offseason strength and conditioning. During that span, North Cross went 31-5, reached three straight VISAA state championship games, and won consecutive state titles in 2022 and 2023. Jones coached seven all-state defensive linemen in three seasons and assisted in the recruiting process for athletes who went on to play at schools including Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Denison, Dickinson, Elon, North Carolina and Jacksonville State.

Most recently, Jones served as defensive line coach at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Georgia, for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The program went 18-7 in that stretch and won the 2024 North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship.

In 2024, Rabun Gap finished ranked No. 93 nationally and defeated two Top 100 opponents, according to the school. Jones coached three first-team all-state defensive linemen and assisted in the recruiting process for players who earned opportunities at programs including Marshall, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Mars Hill, Western Carolina, Syracuse, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt.