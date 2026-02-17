Glenvar’s Steger signs with Randolph College

SALEM, Va. – At the home of the Highlanders, a standout two-sport athlete officially signed to continue her academic and athletic career at the next level.

Avery Steger committed to Randolph College, where she will compete in both soccer and wrestling. Steger has been a key contributor to the Highlanders’ girls soccer program over the past several seasons and originally planned to continue only her soccer career in college. That plan changed after Randolph’s wrestling staff reached out, giving her the opportunity to compete in both sports.

“After I applied to the school for just soccer, the wrestling coach emailed me and asked to talk because she saw I wrestled, too,” Steger said. “We talked, and about a week later I got my official offer letter. I’m really excited but also nervous. I know it’s going to be a lot, but I’m excited for the opportunity to represent and continue to grow girls wrestling.”

Steger’s senior campaign on the soccer field was cut short after she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus tears during last season’s state semifinal match. She underwent surgery in July and is continuing her rehabilitation with hopes of being ready for the upcoming season.

Despite the setback, Steger remains optimistic as she prepares for the next chapter of her athletic journey at Randolph.