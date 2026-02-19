Roanoke men’s basketball rallies past Lynchburg 93-88 in Overtime

SALEM, Va. — Roanoke College survived a tough challenge from the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday night, outlasting the Hornets 93-88 in overtime in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference game at the Cregger Center.

With the win, Roanoke clinched at least the No. 3 seed in the ODAC Tournament next week and secured a first-round home game Tuesday at the Cregger Center.

Both teams used big runs in a tightly contested first half. Lynchburg (14-10, 9-6 ODAC) built a 31-19 lead with 6:42 remaining after a 17-3 surge. Roanoke answered with a 16-3 run of its own and carried a 42-40 advantage into halftime.

The second half remained close, with neither team leading by more than four points until the Hornets went ahead 77-72 with 3:04 left in regulation.

Caleb Franze and Patrick Clevenger hit 3-pointers to give Roanoke a one-point edge. Clevenger added four free throws in the final seconds to push the Maroons ahead 82-79 with 16 seconds remaining. Michael Gray banked in a tying 3-pointer from the top of the key to even the score, and Roanoke was unable to convert on its final possession in regulation.

In overtime, the Maroons’ defense allowed just one basket in the first four minutes. Jackson Bell took control offensively, scoring nine of his game-high 22 points in the extra session to secure the victory.

Bell added six rebounds. Clevenger recorded his second double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Franze finished with 19 points and six assists, connecting on five 3-pointers.

Marcus Morgan dished out a career-high 13 assists and grabbed eight rebounds to go with five points, and Gavin O’Malley contributed 11 points and five rebounds.

Jesse Mitchell led Lynchburg with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Roanoke (18-6, 11-4 ODAC) returns to action Saturday, hosting Randolph College at 2 p.m. in another conference matchup. The program’s four seniors will be recognized in a pregame ceremony.