Rail Yard Dawgs leave no doubt in 8-0 win over Quad City

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs dominated the Quad City Storm in an 8-0 home win Friday night.

Roanoke struck early with a Travis Broughman power play goal in the opening four minutes. The Dawgs capitalized twice more with the man advantage, as Matt Dorsey scored at 7:27 and 11:29 of the first period. Roanoke finished the night a perfect 3-for-3 on the power play.

Dorsey completed the first period hat trick exactly one minute after his second goal, securing his first career hat trick in the SPHL.

Roanoke led 4-0 at the first intermission and extended the advantage in the second period behind a pair of goals from Joe Widmar and another from Bryce Martin.

The Dawgs capped the scoring with their eighth and final goal of the night just 50 seconds into the third period when Ashton Paul struck against his former team.

Six Dawgs (Widmar, Dorsey, Noah Finstrom, Broughman, Martin and Paul) recorded multiple points on the night. The eight goals marked Roanoke’s highest scoring output since netting nine against Knoxville on February 7, 2025.

In net, Gabe Rosek stopped all 22 shots he faced for the shutout. He capped his night by dropping the gloves with Storm goaltender Josh Rosenzweig in a rare goalie fight.