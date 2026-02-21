VACA State Semifinals: Faith Christian girls falls short to Blue Ridge Christian

In the VACA State Semifinals, the Faith Christian girls had a hard-fought battle with Blue Ridge Christian. Savannah Green helped lift the load in the first half by scoring 10 points. The Lady Warriors still found themselves trailing 16-15 at the break.

The second half proved to be a back and forth game before the Bears would win on a buzzer beater by a score of 43-41. Blue Ridge Christian advances to Saturday’s state final while Faith Christian will play in the third place game at 10 a.m.

On the boys side, Faith Christian defeated Appalachian Christian 52-50 and will now play Regents in the state championship at 4 p.m. Saturday.