Mikko Rantanen will miss at least 2 weeks for the Dallas Stars after getting hurt in the Olympics

Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) passes the puck against the Utah Mammoth during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Salt Lake City.

DALLAS – Mikko Rantanen will be out for an extended time for the Dallas Stars after sustaining a lower-body injury in the Olympics.

Coach Glen Gulutzan said Tuesday that all indications are that Rantanen will be back before the end of the regular season, but that “it's not days” for the the length of time they will be without their leading scorer.

“It won't be one or two games. It'll be, let's start in two weeks, and then see where it goes from there,” Gulutzan said. “So he'll be out for some time.”

Gulutzan didn't elaborate on what the exact injury was for Rantanan, who got hurt in the Olympic semifinals and didn't play in Finland's win over Slovakia for the bronze medal.

The Stars had placed Rantanen on the injured list Monday, after the forward met with team doctors.

“It was kind of what I was expecting just from hearing what had gone on over at the Olympics," Gulutzan said after practice Tuesday. “Not the best news, but the stuff you’ve got to deal with.”

The Stars host Seattle on Wednesday night and are home again Saturday against Nashville. They have 25 regular-season games remaining through April 15.

Rantanen is in the first year of a $96 million, eight-year extension he got after being traded to the Stars at the deadline last season. He has 69 points this season (20 goals, 49 assists).

He got hurt in Finland's 3-2 loss to Canada in the Olympic semifinals on Friday night.

He was one of six Stars who brought home medals from Italy.

Jake Oettinger was a backup goalie for the United States team that won the gold medal with a 2-1 overtime win against Canada, which meant a silver for Stars defenseman Thomas Harley. Four Dallas players were on the Finland squad that won bronze: Rantanen, Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen.

Oettinger could rejoin the team for its morning skate Wednesday, but Gulutzan said he wouldn't start against the Kraken.

