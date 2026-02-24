Salem girls, G.W. Danville boys advance to Region Semifinals

SALEM, Va. – Quarterfinals action opened Monday night on the hardwoods for Region 4D. On the girls side, Salem hosted Jefferson Forest as it started its quest to return to the state championship game. The defending state runner-up had no problems against the Cavaliers. Bailey Rider led the team with 20 points and Gabby Crawley added 13 and Emme Custer scored 16 points in the 69-27 victory. The Spartans will host Mecklenburg County on Wednesday in the region semifinals.

The G.W. Danville boys team ventured to Salem on a 12-game win streak, with no plans of changing their winning ways. It proved to be a physical battle from tip to finish. As the Spartans struggled with finding their shots in the opening quarter, the Eagles took advantage with Kobe Morrison scoring 10 points in the first half. Salem’s Cam Boles had 14 points. G.W. Danville soared to the 65-59 road victory and will host undefeated E.C. Glass in the semifinals Wednesday.

MORE QUARTERFINALS RESULTS FROM MONDAY:

Region 3C Boys:

-Rocktown def. Alleghany, 71-47

-LCA def. Turner Ashby, 59-57

Region 3C Girls:

-Spotswood def. Heritage, 69-28

-LCA def. Wilson Memorial, 64-37

Region 4D Boys:

-G.W. Danville def. Salem, 65-59

-E.C. Glass def. Halifax Co., 67-31

Region 4D Girls:

-Salem def. Jefferson Forest, 69-27

-Mecklenburg Co. def., E.C. Glass, 65-55