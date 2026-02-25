Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
54º
Join Insider
Trending
19-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Radford Wednesday
Roanoke Police block off part of Williamson Road near Walgreens due to reported gas leak
Roanoke City schools: proposed cuts could end activity buses, trim Plato, eliminate 150+ roles
Major changes coming to parts of Rocky Mount following $800,000 grant
The Current

Sports

James Harden out for the Cavaliers against the Bucks after breaking right thumb

Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden smiles as he heads off the court after being interviewed following the Cavaliers' victory over the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MILWAUKEE – James Harden sat out the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night because of a broken right thumb.

Harden was injured Tuesday night in a 109-94 home victory over New York. X-rays Wednesday showed a non-displaced fracture of the distal phalanx.

Recommended Videos

Harden will undergo treatment and evaluation. The 17-year veteran was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to Cleveland on Feb. 4. He averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and eight assists in his seven games with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland also was without two other starters. Donovan Mitchell is out with a right groin strain and Evan Mobley is inactive due to left calf injury management.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.