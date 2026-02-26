Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
50º
Join Insider
Trending
The Latest: Hillary Clinton demands public deposition after photo leak forces testimony to pause
Major changes coming to parts of Rocky Mount following $800,000 grant
Victim in Radford motor vehicle crash was a member of Radford University baseball team, university confirms
Mayor Joe Cobb on Roanoke City’s budget squeeze and the $16.5 million school gap
Google data center water estimates go public, residents in Roanoke and Botetourt react
US hockey player Brady Tkachuk slams White House TikTok as 'clearly fake' after anti-Canada slur
The Current

Sports

Reports: Italian golfer Pavan badly injured from fall down elevator shaft when car was not there

Associated Press

FILE - Andrea Pavan, of Italy, plays his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic in United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File) (Altaf Qadri, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

STELLENBOSCH – Italian golfer Andrea Pavan was badly injured from a fall down an elevator shaft when the doors opened and he was unaware the car wasn't there, according to multiple reports.

Golf Channel cited people on a text thread with Pavan's friends on the European tour and former Texas A&M teammates in reporting he suffered injuries to his back and shoulder and had undergone surgery Wednesday night in South Africa.

Recommended Videos

Pavan was scheduled to play in the South African Open, which began Thursday.

“By all accounts, he's in good spirits, thankful to be alive and FaceTiming with his kids,” J.T. Higgins, his former coach at Texas A&M, told Golf Channel. Higgins said he had not spoken with Pavan but was updated on his condition.

Golf Channel reported Pavan was staying near Cape Town and called for an elevator. He fell three stories and was taken to the hospital for surgery. The European tour, citing medical confidentiality, could only report he had withdrawn from the South African Open due to injury.

Pavan, 36, is a two-time winner on the European tour. His most recent victory was a playoff win over Matt Fitzpatrick in the 2019 BMW International Open.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.