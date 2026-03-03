Radford Standouts Earn Big South Honors in 2025–26 Season

RADFORD, Va. — Radford University basketball standouts from both the men’s and women’s programs received conference honors Tuesday, bringing recognition to a quartet of Highlanders as the Big South Conference announced its 2025–26 basketball award winners.

On the men’s side, guard Dennis Parker Jr. was named to the All-Conference Second Team after another strong season for Radford, where he led the Highlanders in scoring and earned multiple weekly honors for his performance, including a national recognition as a USBWA National Player of the Week following a 53-point outing that set Radford and Big South single-game scoring records.

Recommended Videos

Sophomore guard Del Jones joined Parker Jr. on the All-Conference Second Team, capping a productive campaign highlighted by his scoring and leadership in key conference victories.

Freshman Frederik Erichsen also earned All-Freshman Team honors, reflecting his impactful debut season with Radford’s men’s roster in which he averaged 5.8 points per game.

On the women’s side, freshman Georgia Simonsen emerged as one of Radford’s most consistent contributors in the Big South, combining scoring and all-around play that repeatedly put her among weekly honorees and established her as a rising star in conference play, as she was awarded the Big South Freshman of the year along with being named to the conference’s All-Freshman team and Second-Team All-Conference.

Veteran coach Mike McGuire, in his 13th season as head coach of the Radford women’s basketball team, continued to oversee a successful campaign, guiding the Highlanders to a strong record and deepening the program’s competitiveness in the Big South. McGuire becomes the third head coach in Big South history to win Coach of the Year four times.