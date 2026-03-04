Lawal scores 20 in Virginia Tech’s 72-63 win over Boston College

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tobi Lawal scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Neoklis Avdalas added 15 points and six rebounds, and Virginia Tech got by Boston College, 72-63 on Tuesday night.

Amani Hansberry and Ben Hammond each scored 11 for the Hokies (19-11, 8-9 Atlantic Coast Conference), who improved to 14-3 at home this season.

Virginia Tech led for all but 47 seconds of game time, taking the lead for good on an Avdalas 3-pointer to open the scoring. They led 35-24 at half after a 6-0 BC run brought the lead from 17 to 9.

The Hokies shot 43% from the floor and 46% from deep, while Boston College was 42% and 23% respectively.

The Eagles (10-20, 3-14) cut the lead to as few as six points late with a 9-0 run, but Tech held on to preserve the victory. BC won the glass battle, 36-32, and scored 42 of their points in the paint.

BC was led by Boden Kapke’s career-high 25 points along with eight rebounds and Fred Payne’s 16 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals. The Eagles lost their second straight game and have dropped nine of their last 10 contests.