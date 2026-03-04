Maroons Battle Hard but Fall to York in Doubleheader

The Roanoke College softball team showed flashes of offensive firepower and resilience Wednesday afternoon but ultimately dropped both ends of a non-conference doubleheader to the visiting York College of Pennsylvania Spartans at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.

Despite the setbacks, the Maroons competed throughout the afternoon and found several positives at the plate while facing a tough Spartan lineup. York claimed the opener 6–1 before completing the sweep with an 8–4 victory in the second game.

Roanoke battled early in the first game as both teams looked to establish rhythm offensively. The Maroons were able to generate baserunners and kept the contest within reach through the middle innings.

Roanoke’s lone run came as the Maroons capitalized on an opportunity with runners on base, breaking through against the York pitching staff. Defensively, Roanoke worked through multiple scoring threats, but the Spartans eventually pulled away late to secure the 6–1 win.

Even in defeat, Roanoke’s pitching staff delivered key outs to prevent the game from getting out of hand early, while the defense made several routine plays to keep York from building a larger lead.

The Maroons bounced back offensively in the second game, producing their most productive inning of the day and showing the ability to respond to early pressure from York.

Roanoke plated four runs in the contest, highlighted by timely hitting that helped the Maroons stay within striking distance. Several hitters delivered clutch at-bats to move runners and put pressure on the Spartan defense.

York ultimately answered with a series of scoring innings of its own and held off the Maroons’ comeback effort, securing the 8–4 victory to complete the sweep.

Roanoke will look to build on the offensive momentum from game two as the Maroons continue their early-season schedule in the coming days, next taking on Southern Virginia University in a Saturday doubleheader.