Salem’s Moyer Sports Complex gearing up for 2nd annual “Hokie Invite”

It’s a big weekend ahead for the city of Salem and the Moyer Sports Complex. Virginia tech softball is set to host its second annual, “Hokie Invite”, with the likes of Penn State, Michigan, Radford and JMU coming to the Valley.

Last year’s inaugural event was one of the first events held at the newly renovated Moyer Sports Complex, giving the perfect setting for some great softball action. Salem officials say the relationship with Hokies softball made it easy for both sides to want to bring it back.

“They’re looking to expand their footprint, let more fans have an opportunity to come see them. So they were here for some travel ball, probably doing some recruiting. They approached us and said, ‘hey, we’d like to bring a regular season tournament here’. And we said, ‘sure, let’s talk.’ Director of Communications Mike Stevens emailed me yesterday, said better get your concessions ready. 40,000 hits on the Facebook as soon as they went live before 24 hours were up. So word is getting out and we’re expecting a good crowd,” shared Jim Farmer, the Sports Complex Manager.

Boston College and Bryant University will also be part of the field.

Game times are as follows:

Thursday

4:00 PM – BC vs MICH

6:30 PM – VT vs MICH

Friday

1:00 PM – RAD vs BRY

3:30 PM – RAD vs PSU

6:00 PM – VT vs JMU

10:00 AM – MICH vs BRY

3:30 PM – BC vs JMU

6:00 PM – BC vs PSU

Saturday

10:30 AM – JMU vs BRY

1:00 PM – JMU vs PSU

3:30 PM – VT vs PSU

6:00 PM – VT vs RAD

1:00 PM – BRY vs BC

3:30 PM – RAD vs BC

Sunday