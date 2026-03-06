Hokie Invite: No. 11 Virginia Tech tops Michigan, 5-3

SALEM, Va. – In its opening game at the 2nd annual Hokie Invite, Virginia Tech defeated Michigan 5-3.

The Hokies did all their scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Nora Abromavage and Jordan Lynch yielded RBI singles while Addison Foster hit a two-run triple, followed up by a Gaby Mizelle RBI single.

The Wolverines responded in the top of the second inning when pitcher Erin Hoehn hit a two-run home run to put a dent in the lead.

But a pitcher’s duel would ensue after that. Emma Mazzarone pitched 5 innings for the Hokies, racking up 7 strikeouts. Bree Carrico earned the save allowing no hits after facing six batters.

Michigan won the opening game of the Hokie Invite over Boston College, 7-1.

The tournament resumes Friday at 10 a.m. when Bryant and Michigan do battle. Virginia Tech is back in action Friday at 6 p.m. as it takes on James Madison.