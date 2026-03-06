North Carolina star Caleb Wilson breaks right thumb in practice and is out for the season

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson, with his left arm in a medical brace and not playing in the game, shoots during warm-ups before an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Caleb Wilson appeared close to returning for No. 17 North Carolina from a fracture to his left hand, just in time for the peak of March.

Instead, the star freshman and high-end NBA prospect is abruptly done for the season after suffering a new injury.

Recommended Videos

The school announced Friday that Wilson will need surgery after breaking his right thumb in a non-contact drill suffered during Thursday's practice. The news comes on the eve of a second matchup with No. 1 Duke, less than a week from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and roughly two weeks from the start of March Madness.

It was a shocking change to Wilson's trajectory as the Tar Heels' scoring and rebounding leader inched his way back from the injury suffered in a Feb. 10 loss at Miami. He had been cleared for individual work late last week, and had shed his cast and was focusing on non-contact work like dribbling and shooting.

Before Thursday's practice, coach Hubert Davis said Wilson was increasing his work but had yet to be cleared for 5-on-5 action.

Yet, according to the school's release, Wilson was hurt while dunking later that day.

Wilson was averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. The team had gone 5-1 in his absence, including a home win against then-ranked Louisville and Tuesday's win against Clemson in UNC's home finale.

UNC (24-6, 12-5) visits Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday in its last game before the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels were already locked into the No. 4 seed at next week's ACC Tournament with a double-round bye into Thursday's quarterfinals.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball