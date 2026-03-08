Boozer, No. 1 Duke take over after halftime to beat 17th-ranked rival North Carolina 76-61

Duke's Cameron Boozer (12) handles the ball as North Carolina's Zayden High, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DURHAM, N.C. – Cameron Boozer had 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to help No. 1 Duke beat No. 17 North Carolina 76-61 on Saturday night in a rivalry rematch.

Maliq Brown added 15 points as Duke led by a single possession early after halftime before taking over with 16 unanswered points in what ballooned to a 24-2 surge.

The Blue Devils (29-2, 17-1) completed a second straight one-loss run through ACC regular-season play, this one coming a month after losing at North Carolina on Seth Trimble's last-second 3-pointer. Duke has won eight straight, including a neutral-court victory over then-No. 1 Michigan and a romp against No. 13 Virginia.

The loss capped a rough 24 hours for the Tar Heels (24-7, 12-6). They appeared on the verge of getting star Caleb Wilson back from a fractured left hand just in time for March Madness — and maybe this game — only for him to suffer a season-ending broken right thumb during a non-contact drill Thursday.

The freshman was on the bench with his right thumb wrapped in a black brace as North Carolina fell to 5-2 without him.

Derek Dixon had 17 points for North Carolina, which trailed just 47-44 on Trimble's drive with 16:45 left before Duke made its decisive push. The Tar Heels went six minutes without a point and managed one basket over more than 10 minutes as Duke blew the game open.

Duke played without starting big man Patrick Ngongba II, who sported a boot on his right foot after halftime after going without one before. Then starting point guard Caleb Foster came up hobbled with 4:51 left before halftime and checked out, grabbing at his right foot before leaving the bench area. He returned in the second half wearing a boot of his own on his right foot.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels have a double-round bye to Thursday's quarterfinals at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, holding the No. 4 seed.

Duke: The Blue Devils play in Thursday's ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

