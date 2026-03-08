LeBron James misses 2nd straight game with injuries when Lakers host Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) watches as he makes a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James is missing his second consecutive game to rest injuries to his left elbow and left foot when the Los Angeles Lakers host the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The Lakers announced James' absence about 75 minutes before they tipped off against the Knicks. James had been going through a pregame routine to test his ability to play, but the Lakers didn't wait until game time to make a decision, as coach JJ Redick had predicted moments earlier.

The 41-year-old James also missed the Lakers' victory over Indiana on Friday with what the team described as a bruised left elbow and arthritis in his left foot.

James has dealt with numerous minor injuries this season, and the Knicks' visit is the 20th time he has sat out in the Lakers' first 64 games. He missed the first 14 games of the season while recovering from sciatica that kept him out of the Lakers' entire training camp and preseason to begin his unprecedented 23rd NBA season.

James set the NBA record for career field goals when he played against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. He also hurt his elbow in a late-game collision with Nikola Jokic, with James saying afterward that his elbow was “pretty sore. ... It feels like a funny bone situation.”

James had suited up for the Lakers' first eight games after the All-Star break, when he also played in the midseason exhibition for a record 21st time.

Although the top scorer in NBA history is having another strong season with 21.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, James has missed too many games to qualify for inclusion on his unprecedented 22nd straight All-NBA team.

James' absence from the marquee game against the Knicks delayed his pursuit of Robert Parish's record for career games played. James has played in 1,606 regular-season games, while Parish played in 1,611.

The Lakers (38-25) are in a five-week stretch with no consecutive days off. They have three more home games next week before they embark on a six-game road trip.

