McLaren's Oscar Piastri crashes out on the way to the grid for Formula 1's Australian GP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia's car sits on the track after he crashed during the formation lap ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

MELBOURNE – McLaren’s Oscar Piastri has crashed out of Sunday’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on the way to the grid, ruling him out of his home race.

Piastri crashed exiting turn four, and hit the barrier before stopping on the opposite side of the track. He appeared to be uninjured from the crash but his car was heavily damaged.

McLaren will now run with just one car, Lando Norris, with the race starting at 3 p.m. local time.

George Russell starts on pole position for Sunday's race ahead of his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli.

