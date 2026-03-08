No. 11 Virginia Tech extends strong start during Hokie Invite

Virginia Tech Hokies softball continued its strong early-season run Saturday at the Hokie Invite, using a combination of steady pitching and timely hitting to remain among the nation’s hottest teams.

The No. 11 Hokies entered the day riding a lengthy winning streak after a 7–0 shutout of James Madison softball on Friday. Virginia Tech improved to 18-2 with the victory and carried momentum into Saturday’s games against the Penn State Nittany Lions and Radford Highlanders.

In Friday’s win, Virginia Tech pitcher Avery Layton earned her fourth victory of the season, limiting James Madison’s offense while the Hokies’ lineup supplied the run support. Gaby Mizelle and Addison Foster each hit home runs as the Hokies built a comfortable lead.

Virginia Tech has leaned on a balanced offense early in the 2026 campaign. Jordan Lynch has been among the team’s most productive hitters, while Nora Abromavage and Michelle Chatfield have also contributed consistently at the plate.

The Hokies’ pitching staff has also played a central role in the team’s fast start. Along with Layton, pitchers Emma Mazzarone and Bree Carrico have logged significant innings, helping Virginia Tech hold opponents to limited scoring opportunities.

The Hokie Invite continues through the weekend in Salem, with Virginia Tech scheduled to face Bryant Bulldogs softball on Sunday as it looks to extend its winning streak and maintain one of the best records in college softball.