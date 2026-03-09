Cowboys get edge rusher Rashan Gary in trade with Packers as free agency opens, AP source says

FILE - Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/David Dermer, file)

The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring edge rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers in a trade just as NFL free agency opens, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

Dallas will send a 2027 late-round pick to the Packers, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being finalized.

The Cowboys and Packers reached the deal just as free agents were being allowed to talk to teams and reach agreements on contracts that can’t be signed until the league year begins Wednesday.

The Miami Dolphins announced they are releasing Tua Tagovailoa, adding another big name at quarterback to a list of free agents that will include Kyler Murray, who is being let go by Arizona.

It’s the second year in a row that Dallas and Green Bay have swapped edge rushers. A week before the season started last year, the Cowboys traded young star Micah Parsons, who immediately signed a $188 million, four-year contract with $136 million guaranteed. It was the richest contract for a non-QB in league history.

Gary was the No. 12 overall pick in 2019, two years before Parsons went to the Cowboys in the same draft spot. The 28-year-old Gary had 7 1/2 sacks each of the past two seasons and has had at least that many in five of the past six years.

The New York Giants are re-signing veteran tight end Chris Manhertz, keeping him and running back Devin Singletary among the offensive holdovers under new coach John Harbaugh.

The team last week also re-signed receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski, and 25-year-old Wan’Dale Robinson may depart in free agency after becoming just the third player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger 5-foot-8 or shorter to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a season.

The Vikings kept one of their unrestricted free agents off the market by agreeing to terms on a new contract with 10th-year veteran linebacker Eric Wilson, a three-year deal valued at $22.5 million with $12.5 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

Wilson, who returned to his original team last season, had career highs in tackles for loss (17), sacks (6 1/2), quarterback hits (10) and forced fumbles (four). According to NFL NextGen Stats, Wilson is the only linebacker in the league who recorded 40-plus quarterback pressures and 20-plus run stuffs in any single season between 2020 and 2025.

