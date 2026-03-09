Virginia Tech repeats as ACC Wrestling champions

#8 Virginia Tech is off to a 4-0 start to the season and has six wrestlers individually ranked including #1 Mekhi Lewis

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech wrestling captured the team title at the 2026 ACC Wrestling Championships on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum, scoring 106 points to secure the program’s latest conference crown.

Virginia Tech powered its way to the championship behind five individual titles and a strong overall showing that qualified every wrestler in its lineup for the national tournament.

At 125 pounds, defending champion Eddie Ventresca held off Nick Provo of Stanford for a 2-1 decision to repeat as conference champion.

Freshman Aaron Seidel delivered one of the tournament’s most dominant performances, defeating Tyler Knox of Stanford 18-3 to claim the 133-pound title by technical fall.

At 149 pounds, Collin Gaj edged Koy Buesgens of NC State Wolfpack wrestling 2-1 in a tightly contested final to secure another Hokies championship.

Virginia Tech added two more titles in the upper weights. At 184 pounds, Jaden Bullock defeated Jake Dailey of North Carolina Tar Heels wrestling 4-1. At 197 pounds, Sonny Sasso controlled his match against Angelo Posada of Stanford, winning 12-2 to clinch the major decision.

With the result, Virginia Tech qualified all 10 wrestlers for the 2026 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, scheduled to be held later this month in Cleveland. It marks the fourth time in program history — and the third time in the past four seasons — that the Hokies have advanced their entire lineup to the national tournament.

Seidel, a freshman, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler after his commanding run through the 133-pound bracket.