76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey sidelined at least 3 weeks with finger tendon injury

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, drives to the basket against Utah Jazz's Mo Bamba, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey will by sidelined for at least three weeks because of a tendon injury on the small finger of his right hand, the team announced Tuesday.

Maxey injured his finger in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in a collision with teammate Adem Bona with 16 seconds remaining in the 76ers' 126-116 loss. He is averaging 29.0 points and 6.7 assists for Philadelphia (34-30), which entered its game Tuesday against Memphis in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with four losses in the last five games.

The 76ers said Maxey consulted with multiple hand specialists. He will be evaluated again in three weeks.

Also sidelined for Philadelphia against the Grizzlies are Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) and Paul George (league suspension). Embiid will be missing his fifth consecutive contest, and coach Nick Nurse said that he would be reevaluated later this week. George is a couple weeks away from returning from a 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the NBA's anti-drug program.

